Community members gather at Vancouver City Council meeting, raise concerns after 4 officer-involved shootings

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – After four officer involved shootings in Vancouver this year, three of which were deadly, community members and friends of those who’ve died are making their voices heard.
Many of them packed into a City Hall meeting Monday to express their frustration and call for change.
“It hurts it’s just there’s this empty spot in my heart,” said Crystal Aldana, a friend of Michael Pierce.
Aldana and other friends of Pierce gathered at Vancouver City Hall Monday night.
They had candles and signs, and although it wasn't on the agenda, they and others spoke to City Council about the loss of their friend.
“We’re making sure that this tragedy doesn’t go without some kind of catalyst for change,” said Asam Kravitz, another friend of Pierce.
Pierce was shot and killed by Vancouver police in February after reports that he was pointing handguns at passing cars and people. Police later learned that the guns were fake.
It’s one of four Vancouver police officer-involved shootings this year.
“Any time we have an officer involved shooting it is a concern to me, it’s a concern to our department, it’s a concern to our community,” Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain said. “For such a short period of time going into this year to have four police shootings, it is unusual but at the same time it’s part of police work.”
McElvain spoke to the council last week but came to this meeting to listen to others.
“When people are dying, it’s an emergency and we need to evaluate what is happening immediately,” one speaker told council.
Many of the people FOX 12 spoke with now want some kind of change in the police department, and they think body cameras could be a good start.
“We want justice and safety,” Aldana said.
“Accountability for everybody, including the officers, pretty simple,” Kravitz said.
Chief McElvain says the department is looking into the possibility of officers wearing body cams but that it’s not actually that simple – there are logistic, privacy and financial concerns.
“We want to build trust with our community. We want to ensure that we operate with integrity. There’s accountability in transparency to what we do and oftentimes body worn cameras are seen as that type of a tool. That said they’re not the answer to everything that law enforcement does,” McElvain said.
And to put this in perspective, the police chief said they handle about 100,000 incidents a year. He thinks last year, only two of those resulted in officer-involved shootings.
