PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The community gathered in downtown Portland to honor a woman who was recently struck and killed while riding her scooter.
The memorial for Sue Bartlett was held in Terry Schrunk Plaza Thursday evening.
The 66-year-old was riding her moped in northeast Portland when an SUV turned in front of her.
The two collided head on. Bartlett later died in surgery.
The group "Bike Loud PDX" co-hosted her memorial calling on PBOT, Metro and others, to get more safety projects up and running
“We as Portlanders should not being seeing our family members, our loved ones and our colleagues be taken from us. There is no reason we should be paying the price of mobility with our lives,” Co-chair RJ Sheperd said.
More than 40 people have died on Portland streets just this year alone.
