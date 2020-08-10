PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There was a much different rally than the ones Portland has seen recently held outside the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct on Sunday.
The East Precinct has been the target of protesters - where violence, destruction and clashes with police have come to a head.
At Sunday afternoon's gathering, the crowd cheered when officers drove by.
Group is gathering in front of Portland Police’s East precinct to show support for police. Several officers driving by stopped to say thanks. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/suxeUzkPSE— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 9, 2020
"We are here to promote unity, to promote love, support for our law enforcement officers," said one community member.
There were about 100 people at the precinct with signs of support for police, American flags and messages of love.
"When I see people come out, and in essence, try to murder people, trying to burn down buildings, all it does is hurt the cause of equality in this county," Richard Kallen, who was at the rally to support police, said.
At a time when movements are deeply political, Kallen says he's had to grapple with what it means to be liberal.
"Have been growing more and more concerned about the state of people who are on my side of things," Kallen said. "Watching the footage of the elderly ladies getting attacked the other day - I had to be here."
Shock and anger over the state of Portland was a common theme among the crowd.
"Watching the news on my phone every night, watching them burn and destroy the downtown just breaks my heart. It makes me sick," said Noel Ernst.
That was why the community members came together - hoping to be heard and seen.
Here’s a few more photos from the rally today in support of @PortlandPolice. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pSJ5sHMRIC— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 10, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Let me know when and where, I'll stand nest to you to support our LEO's.
DITTO..I wanna know when the next one is. I'll be there. It's about time that normal people take the streets for a change, and bring a voice that actually matters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.