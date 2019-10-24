PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Jordan Schnitzer announced earlier this month that after failed attempts to use the jail for social services, he will tear it down instead.
That had members of the community blaming the county Thursday morning for not doing enough to work with him.
Schnitzer has already announced his intent to tear it down but that didn't stop people from asking the county to step in this morning.
“We've had a number of people come to us, but we were not able to cobble enough of that together in one package to have a main operator of the facility,” Schnitzer said.
Multnomah County leaders said the problem with using the jail for social services was never strictly about cost, but also about the response from the community.
According to the county, current programs are working, and money spent to fund Wapato could create permanent homes instead.
Critics responded on Thursday saying the county is letting an opportunity slip through its hands, especially as winter gets closer.
"I’m pleading with you guys, what do we have to lose? We can be a beautiful beacon for the world, not just Portland. Be a model for how we empathetically re-enter society,” a community member said.
More than 20 years ago voters approved a 46-million-dollar bond to build the interim facility off north Bybee lake court in north Portland.
Then in 2004 it was dedicated and built but it sat vacant ever since until county bonds were paid off. 18 months ago, Schnitzer bought the property from Multnomah County.
Schnitzer said it's cost him 50 thousand dollars a month to hold the property.
The county sent along a statement to us about attempts to use the jail for social services, saying quote:
Nothing penciled out or made sense. Land use rules and covenants don't permit residential or retail use except as a jail and the county ultimately sold the unused property in April 2018 and put the proceeds into permanent housing.
Demolition on the jail could begin in less than two months.
A warehouse will be built in its place.
