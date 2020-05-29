BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A downtown Beaverton wine bar is reopening as part of Washington County’s phase one beginning Monday and they’re doing it all with the help of their community.
Like other businesses, Syndicate Wine Bar is growing their footprint by extending into the parking lot.
But it wasn’t a snap decision.
The owners, David and Angela Anderson, asked for their community’s help to raise enough money for tables, umbrellas, lights and everything else you’d need for outdoor seating.
They were overwhelmed by the support for “Syndicate 2.0” as they call it, raising thousands of dollars already.
If they stuck with their indoor set up and applied social distancing, they’d have to cut down from 30 seats to 10. Expanding outside also meant they’ll be able to accommodate dozens of people.
"We’re in a period of where we have to adapt if we have to survive and we can’t thrive if we’re not surviving,” Anderson said. "We’re here for our community and we do feel like it is their place and so we’re trying to return to a sense of normalcy so that that experience of good friends, laughter and good wine they can have that all once again.”
The county says if there are significant increases in hospitalizations or community spread of COVID-19, it could mean a suspension of phase one.
In order to move to phase two, the county will have to wait at least 21 days and see a decrease in those numbers.
Syndicate is taking it one step further.
David says they recognize many restaurants are surviving on to go orders. So, they’ll be shutting down their kitchen and encouraging people to order food from their neighboring restaurants.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
