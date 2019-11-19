Community rallies around Canby girl who underwent emergency liver transplant

CANBY, OR (KPTV) – A community is rallying around a Canby girl after she underwent an emergency liver transplant.
10-year-old Eva McCoy is a fifth grader at Knight Elementary.
Her mother tells FOX 12 she fell sick 10 days ago and at first, they all thought it was the flu.
But Eva didn’t get better after several days, and doctors diagnosed her with acute liver failure.
She was Life-Flighted to Seattle Children’s Hospital and got a new liver, just hours after being placed on the transplant list.
Her body is accepting the transplant so far, but she’s in a medical-induced coma while she waits for another surgery.
Eva’s family tells FOX 12 she’s a feisty little girl who's full of energy, and it’s difficult to see her so sick.
“She’s more tubes and wires right now then she is flesh,” said mother Rauline McCoy. “It’s really rough. I just really want her to open her eyes again. I really want her to open her eyes, and I want to see her smile, and I want to hear her voice and it’s hard.”
It’s still a mystery as to exactly why Eva’s liver failed, but doctors think it all started as some sort of virus.
Her mom has been staying with her in Seattle while her dad and sister make trips back-and-forth from Canby.
The family is raising money for Eva’s medical expenses and for travel. So far, more than $16,000 has been donated.
