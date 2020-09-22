PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- A community of friends, family and former students are rallying around a retired teacher who is now recovering with several burns across his body after his son says he ran through flames trying to escape the Beachie Creek Fire.
Erik Torgeson says his dad Scott Torgeson lived up North Fork Road for more than 20 years.
The night the Beachie Creek Fire erupted Erik says he couldn't get a hold of his dad.
"I thought maybe he had come back to Portland thinking there was danger," Erik Torgeson said. "So I called all of the relatives thinking he'd gone somewhere else maybe, woke everybody up. And nobody heard from him."
Erik says Scott went to bed that night with a few things packed in the car, not thinking there was imminent danger.
Hours later as his neighborhood evacuated Erik says Scott slept through it all, until his neighbor's propane tank exploded.
"He was the only one left and the neighbor's house was on fire fully engulfed and the propane tank went off," Erik said. "So he got up out of bed you know 2:30 in the morning looked out the window, sees the house on fire says oh well I got to go."
Erik says his dad jumped in the car to try and escape, but drove into a fallen log, and then had to run for his life.
"He said the worst part was that whenever he came to structure, all of the houses were on fire and the structures were very intense they created these fire tornados," Erik said. "So the wind would be blowing sideways it was still the 70 mile an hour winds and he would put his arm up and kind of duck from those and hold his breath and run through them which is crazy to think about. His description was that he was running through hell."
Erik says Scott kept running several miles, suffering stage three burns all over his body until a man driving a Jeep picked him up.
That driver was Chris Tofte who was rushing into the fire zone to find his family.
Tofte did save his badly burned wife, Angela as well.
But he lost his 13-year-old son Wyatt and mother-in-law Peggy, who both died trying to escape the flames.
Once the community heard about what happened to Scott, a former teacher of more than 30 years in Keizer schools, the donations and support poured in for him.
Many of those donations have been coming in from former students like Crystal Ignatowski who had Scott as her fifth grade teacher in 2001.
"Mr. Torgeson is a name that I’ll always remember," Ignatowski said. "I remember being in 5th grade. And I remember he was a really kind teacher."
Ignatowski reiterated how much of an impact Scott's made on so many students, and how the support for him will not waver throughout his recovery process.
"I just really hope he knows that there are people who are going to be around for the long run for him," Ignatowski said.
On Tuesday Erik says his dad underwent his fourth surgery and is expected to be in the hospital for at least two more weeks.
Scott is recovering in the burn unit at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
