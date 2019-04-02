WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - As investigators work to learn the case of the three-alarm fire that broke out in Wilsonville’s Villebois neighborhood Sunday morning, the community is coming together to rally around the victims.
A bake sale and raffle ticket fundraiser is going from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Lux Sucre Desserts, where workers like Chanelle Walters came in on their day off to make hundreds of cupcakes and cookies.
“It felt like the right thing to do,” Walters told FOX 12. “The minute it happened we thought we can do a bake sale and then it transpired into a much larger event and everybody wanted to jump on and we’re more than happy to facilitate that.”
Meanwhile, piles of donations are waiting at Quench Taproom for anyone who needs anything they lost: clothing, blankets, shoes, toys, household items, food, toiletries, etc.
“It was really touching – there was a little kid who brought a fire engine toy,” owner John Choppala told FOX 12. “It’s probably his own little toy that he wanted to give to another kid who was going through a hard time.”
Choppala said at least four families who were affected have come in so far.
“Obviously they’re completely devastated and probably still in trauma and shock about what happened,” he said. “They had a little one who took some toys.”
Now, he’s working to organize a fundraiser just outside his business in the neighborhood piazza on Saturday. For more information as plans develop, check his business Facebook page.
“It was one of the explosions that woke me up,” Angie Neal said. “My neighbor came by, knocked on my door, I was already down the stairs.”
Neal is one of the people who brought donations to the Quench Taproom and is also one of the countless people in the neighborhood who evacuated as the flames raged nearby.
Thankfully, her home was spared.
“There’s black charred stuff all over the streets, you see it out here and there’s nothing around my building so it’s a miracle,” she said. “I thought for sure that the sparks or the debris would land on the roof and it would start fires. We were just so, so, so fortunate.”
Choppala said they have plenty of material donations for now, and he encourages people who still want to help to donate money to the fundraising page for the victims at gofundme.com/villebois-fire-relief-fund.
He said there’s a disaster relief committee in the neighborhood to oversee the distribution of everything that is collected. Anything left over will go to a worthy cause in the community.
There’s also a community meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lowrie Primary School.
