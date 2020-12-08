EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A Eugene family says they are shocked by the community’s outpouring of support for a teacher and football coach in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Scott Wright’s family says he is in the ICU at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. They say he’s showing some signs of improvement but is still fighting for his life.
“Scott is just one of your, like, faithful, quiet, consistent, very positive guys,” said family friend Elizabeth Clark.
Kevin Wright said when his brother came down with COVID-19, the family was confident in Scott’s health.
“He not long ago ran a marathon. He’s probably two or three or four percent body fat—no underlying conditions. Healthy doesn’t even capture it,” Kevin said.
But, when they saw his condition deteriorated, they took him to the hospital, and staff immediately decided to sedate and intubate Scott. Kevin says his brother’s oxygen saturation was around 24 percent.
“We were beyond distraught but had a lot of confidence in my brother,” Kevin said.
Scott was then transported to Legacy Emanuel in Portland and put on an ECMO machine.
Ever since his diagnosis, the family says the Eugene community has been stepping in to help in whatever way they can.
“The impact he’s had on the community has been significant. The number of text messages and letters and posters and people setting up meal trains and wanting to donate money. It’s beyond overwhelming,” said Kevin Wright.
That sparked Clark to set up a GoFundMe for the family to cover and medical or travel costs they may need.
“I said let’s at least give them something they can participate in and a place to post updates,” Clark said.
She says, initially, they were thinking of making the fundraising goal a few thousand dollars, but overnight more than $30,000 came pouring in.
“To see this local community and, like, students are giving money and parents and local businesses who don’t even know them,” she said.
That support from the community and medical staff has left the Wright family stunned.
“Gratitude doesn’t capture it, how instrumental they’ve been in where my brother is today,” Kevin Wright said.
He says his brother is starting to improve, but his fight continues. Kevin says, looking back, he’d have taken the coronavirus and health precautions more seriously.
“If I could rewind, we’d have been far more careful about how quickly this can spread and the severity of the implications if someone contracts this virus,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
