COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Rainier community came together Wednesday night to mourn and remember 18-year-old Sarah Zuber.
Zuber’s body was found along a rural road on the side of Neer City Road last week, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death.
Deputies say there were no visible or obvious signs of injuries to Zuber’s body, but they’re not ruling anything out, leaving community members with many questions.
“There’s always that what happened, who did it, why?” Colby Aubian, a friend, said. “[Zuber] was never afraid to do anything. She was always willing to test the odds and just do whatever she could to have fun. Always smiling.”
Pastor Bill Bradley with Resonate Church in St. Helens mourned with other community members Wednesday night and said he spent a lot of time with the Zuber family, who are members at the church.
“There’s a lot of unknowns that are really difficult on everybody,” Bradley said. “[Zuber] was a very smart girl. Beautiful person, and it’s just really tragic.”
Community members Wednesday night released balloons into the sky in honor of Zuber.
Balloons released in honor of Sarah Zuber @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qTEMhnGlMt— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) March 21, 2019
“When things like this happen, we lean on our faith and we have to truck in the Lord, that the Lord will give us the answers that we need,” Talina Aubian, another friend, said.
Investigators have said there is no public safety concern in connection to this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
