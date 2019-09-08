Community remembers 2 pilots who died on eve of annual Hood River fly-in

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – One day after a terrible plane crash in Hood River, there were a lot of heavy hearts at the city’s annual fly-in on Saturday.
Ben Davidson and Matthew Titus were both killed in that crash on Friday.
Davidson was very well known in the Hood River community. He was the chief pilot at the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum, where the fly-in is being held.
A tight-knit community of aviators lost two of their own.
“It’s a sober weekend for all of us. It’s hard to accept what happened yesterday,” said Addison Pemberton.
John Johnson said, “It punctuates the fact that flying is very unforgiving and dangerous.”
It’s unknown what caused the small Piper Cub to crash within seconds of taking off on Friday.
“He was a very experienced aviator,” Johnson said. “I don’t think we’ll ever know what happened or why it happened. Ben was the chief pilot for the museums, so he knew all these planes.”
The tragedy occurred the day before one of the region’s largest fly-ins, where hundreds of antique working airplanes and pilots from all over would gather to meet, share experiences, and inspire the next generation.
“It’s a scale I just simply didn't imagine,” said Mike Standley.
Laurie Stanton said, “This is amazing for such a small little town here to have this venue and these airplanes.”
Organizers questioned if they should go through with the annual event, knowing thousands would attend.
“I wondered about what the vibe would be here today,” said Heather Weisfield.
That question didn’t hang around for long.
“I think there’s no question this is what he would have wanted. He would have been very disappointed if the event were cancelled this weekend,” said Pemberton. “I mean, Ben was an avid supporter. He was the chief pilot here at WAAAM, this was his dream. The decision yesterday was can you go through with the event? And that’s what Ben Davidson would have wanted.”
Those that knew the pilots tell FOX 12 they loved to fly, and they loved to preserve aviation history.
On Saturday, Pemberton, who volunteers at the museum, flew the oldest Boeing airplane still able to take to the sky, giving kids free rides and doing what he says the museum was built for – what those pilots worked to preserve.
Just before noon, a group of pilots climbed into their aircraft and took to the skies.
Hundreds watched from below as the planes gathered in formation under the shadow of Mt. Hood.
Then, just as they approached the same airfield where tragedy struck just 24 hours ago, there was a display of ultimate respect – as a plane pulled back on the controls, creating the missing man formation for two aviators, lost doing what they loved.
