SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A business in Marion County offered to disinfect the vehicles of first responders on Thursday.
3Rs Construction set up a disinfection station at Morning Star Community Church in Salem. Workers said they just wanted to give back. They said the response from first responders, including the Marion County Fire Department, was positive.
Each vehicle took about 30 minutes to disinfect. The business offered free disinfections for the first 100 vehicles and reduced price for all vehicles after that.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
