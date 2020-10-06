Comparing COVID-19 and seasonal influenza ahead of flu season, COVID-19 proves more deadly and infectious

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”
Twitter flagged the tweet for violating its rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.
According to health officials, COVID-19 is actually more deadly and seemingly more contagious than the flu.
CDC data shows COVID-19 has already killed more Americans than the flu has in the past five years combined.
Any given year there are tens of thousands of deaths from flu.
This year, there have been more than 210,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Dr. Adam Brady, an infectious disease physician at Samaritan Health Services said there’s a whole list of factors in comparing concern for flu and concern for COVID-19.
"One, we have much more experience with the flu, we do see it on a yearly basis, we have more information about how to treat it, we have FDA approved treatments to treat the flu, we have a license vaccine from the FDA as well," he said.
Not only is COVID-19 more deadly than seasonal influenza, there’s a lot of uncertainty around it. After all, scientists only learned about it less than a year ago.
"The population’s seen the flu before so there is some level of population immunity and COVID-19 being brand new, it has spread like wildfire through the community and shown to be much more infectious," Dr. Brady said.
Plus, there’s a contrast in how the virus spreads even when you might not know you’re sick.
"Typically, with flu you can transmit the flu about 24 hours before you develop symptoms,” he said. “So asymptomatic transmission of flu is not new or unheard of, but it seems as though the proportion of people that can spread COVID-19 without developing any symptoms at all is much higher than the flu."
And flu shots are not to be underestimated. Dr. Brady said even if a flu shot is 40 to 60 percent effective, that makes a big difference. There’s no vaccine for COVID-19.
On the note of flu shots, the CDC and doctors have been saying it is so important to get those this year to protect yourself and help reduce the burden on the healthcare system during the pandemic.
People have been taking that warning to heart.
Dr. Prassana Chandran at The Portland Clinic said more people seem to be coming in for flu shots now than in years past.
"I was being asked as early as mid-August do we have flu shots yet, is it time to get them, I think this is a great time now September, October, we’re in the right time to get them," she said.
And Dr. Brady said he’s hopeful that masks, social distancing, and the other precautions for COVID-19 will also help prevent the spread of flu.
