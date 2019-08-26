MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – A southern Oregon man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking marijuana throughout the U.S. and participating in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
John Tobe Larson, 68, of Josephine County, was arrested in Rogue River Aug. 21 after he tried to pay an undercover agent to kill an associate for him, the attorney’s office says
The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Marijuana Team started investigating Larson earlier this year after they say he was involved in the interstate distribution of marijuana from southern Oregon throughout the U.S.
Larson allegedly smuggled cash back into Oregon using private planes, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.
In early June, Larson met with a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and allegedly asked him to kill an associate he believed to be “a rat” who had worked with law enforcement in the past.
Larson told the agent he would prefer that his associate’s body “is never found” and offered to pay $20,000 for the murder, according to the federal complaint.
The attorney’s office says Larson told the agent he was planning a flight on his private plane to deliver marijuana to and bring cash proceeds back from St. Louis, Missouri. The attorney’s office says he told the agent he would use that money to provide the agent with a down payment for the planned murder.
Larson on June 27 met with the agent at a hotel in Grants Pass and paid him $10,000, providing him with the identity, address, phone numbers, and social media account information of the associate he wanted killed, according to the attorney’s office.
He told the agent he wanted the body dumped in the ocean where “lice and crabs” would naturally dispose of it, the federal complaint states, offering to pay the agent in full when he received a photo of the body going overboard.
Larson made his first appearance in federal court Monday and is charged with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. He will appear in court again Sept. 16.
