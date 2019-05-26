Photos: ‘Completely trashed’ travel trailer catches fire at Silver Point scenic area
Firefighters fought flames late Saturday night after an abandoned travel trailer caught fire at the Silver Point scenic area. Photo provided by Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District.
CBRFPD volunteers and police officers responded Saturday around 11 p.m. and kept the fire from spreading to nearby trees, according to fire officials. CBRFPD Sunday evening didn’t say what sparked the fire.
Law enforcement previously said the trailer was found abandoned off Highway 101 just south of Cannon Beach April 30 and asked the public for information about it. Officers said the trailer was “completely trashed” and, due to its condition, could not have come from very far away.
