HOOD RIVER OR (KPTV) – From The Gorge to the coast, some city and county leaders are urging visitors to stay close to home this 4th of July weekend.
“With a tourism town, it can get loved to death and this is a real literal possibility in this time,” said Ashley May, Director of Visit Hood River.
In a press release sent out Thursday, city, county and tourism officials reminded visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing this weekend or don’t come at all.
“We very much want to be open for tourism, we want our businesses to stay open and we want everyone to enjoy our beautiful area with us and alongside us, we just need all need to work together to be responsible in the way that we move about the community,” said May.
But Hood River’s Mayor has an even stronger message.
“The message is don’t, try, not to travel here,” said Mayor Kate McBride.
Mayor McBride said after Memorial Day weekend, Hood River saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and she doesn’t want that happening again.
She said the parade and fireworks show is already canceled. Plus, some popular parks are closed, along with parking in the area. She said the places that are open, including restaurants, are filling up.
“It’s already seen a lot of crowding in the last few weeks with the weather nicer and it’s overcrowded already,” Mayor McBride said.
Lincoln and Tillamook County leaders are also encouraging people to stay close to home this 4th of July, with a Tillamook County Commissioner writing to FOX 12, “Don’t go to any public areas for the 4th of July. If you are crazy enough to go to the beach or river, respect others and wear your masks. Don’t make this the last holiday before we are required to shut everything down.”
As for Clatsop County, FOX 12 was told if you come, wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
(2) comments
Am I crazy enough to go to the river where nobody is around me for miles? Yes, yes I am.
These Mayors sure will be singing a different tune when business dries up and tax revenue goes away...all over a flu with a 99% survival rate.
