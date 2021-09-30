Concern growing over hospital staff denied COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The deadline is fast approaching for Oregon’s healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their job, and some worry it could put a major strain on the state’s healthcare system, which is already stretched thin.
At some hospitals, staff who have yet to get the vaccine have already been placed on leave.
Heidi Kline of Mt. Angel is one of those healthcare workers.
“Love my job, I just want to continue to do it,” she said.
Kline has worked at Silverton Medical Center for the last 20 years in the hospital’s medical surgical unit.
“Silverton, our hospital is a very good place to work. I have very good employees. It’s a huge loss,” she said.
Kline is now on unpaid leave for failing to get her COVID-19 vaccine. Kline says that she applied for a religious exemption, but found out that it had been denied.
She says she doesn’t know anyone who filed a religious exemption and had it approved.
Legacy has been accused of sending a blanket denial to those who filed an exemption. Legacy told FOX 12 that it looked over every exemption request individually.
Kline says that she feels she made it clear why her religious beliefs prevented her from getting vaccinated.
“I also added a letter from my pastor for extra backing,” said Kline.
She says that this has also never been an issue for her in the past.
“The entire 20 years I’ve worked there I have never received a flu vaccine, which we were offered every year, and it’s a simple declination process for that,” Kline said.
The Oregon Nurses Association said it is concerned about nurses who are getting their exemptions denied.
In a statement earlier this week, the organization wrote that “Now is not the time for hospital systems like Legacy to play fast and loose with the legally required vaccination exemption process.”
It says losing hospital staff will only put more of a strain on those who are left.
“In many instances, nurses are fried. They’re done. They can’t take much more of this,” said Lynda Pond, president of ONA.
The organization is encouraging nurses who had their exemptions denied to appeal. Kline says that is something she plans to do.
“I do plan to stand up for the process that I think should take place,” she said.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,791.
OHA also reported 1,896 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 330,054.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 816, which is five more than Wednesday. There are 231 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than the previous day.
There are 64 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (10% availability) and 335 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,245 (8% availability).