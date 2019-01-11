CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters say a concerned citizen rescued an elderly woman from a burning home in Cornelius Friday afternoon.
FOX 12 spoke with the citizen's friend, who said they were driving home from the store when DJ McKeever saw flames inside the home in the 900 block of South Beech Street.
"He immediately told me to pull over and jumped out of the car and ran across the street to see if anyone was inside," Andrea Washington said.
While McKeever rushed to help the woman, Washington called 911. Fire crews arrived minutes later and contained the flames to the home's living room.
Firefighters say McKeever made entry into the house about 10 feet and pulled the woman, who was in a wheelchair, to safety.
"I ran up and kicked the door in and yelled 'is anyone in here', and that's when I could hear her say, 'I'm over here, I'm over here', McKeever said. "And when I looked in there I couldn't see anything, all I could see was black smoke."
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesman Matt Johnston says flames were within feet of the woman. Johnston thinks the fire could've been deadly had it not been for McKeever.
Washington says she is proud of her friend, who she says also saved a cat from the home.
"I'm very proud of my friend, definitely," Washington said. "Things could have ended a lot differently."
The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters from Cornelius, Forest Grove, Gaston and Hillsboro responded to the fire. They say while no one was hurt in this instance, they don't encourage people to ever run into burning buildings.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
