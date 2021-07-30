Concerns ramping up over COVID-19 Delta variant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show ramped up concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, suggesting universal masking is essential.
In the documents, first obtained by the New York Times, officials say that the war against COVID-19 has changed with the increased threat posed by the Delta variant, which they said is more contagious than smallpox and Ebola, and roughly as contagious as chickenpox.
Peter Graven, Director of OHSU's Office of Advanced Analytics, said data from around Oregon supports those concerns.
"We're seeing a surge that is as fast as any other time during the pandemic," said Graven. "And so that's a sign that it is definitely a huge point of concern in terms of how fast it is accelerating. This is in a context of a decent part of our population being vaccinated."
Graven said modeling suggests Oregon would have been close to achieving herd immunity against the original strain of COVID-19, given its high vaccination rate.
"It's only because the Delta variant is so much more transmissible that you have to get to a higher vaccine level. So that's why I think that having goals of getting to 80 or even 90% of people vaccinated are clearly necessary," said Graven.
Earlier this week, the director of the CDC suggested fully vaccinated people infected with COVID-19, also known as "breakthrough cases," could carry just as much virus as unvaccinated people, and may spread it just as easily.
Chunhuei Chi, Director of Oregon State University's Center for Global Health, pushed back on that theory.
"That one I think is still speculation because we still don't have empirical data on that, so that is just a suspicion," said Chi. "There are conflicting reports."
Chi does acknowledge the increased risk posed by the Delta variant, and supports the state's revised guidelines on face coverings, which strongly recommend even people who are fully vaccinated wear masks in indoor public spaces.
Snore….there isn't a delta it's just another name for covid I mean "flu" were cold
