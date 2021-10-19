PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Firefighters Association is raising concerns over 14 unvaccinated Portland Airport Fire and Rescue firefighters who are not able to work, and the impact it says this will have on response times.

This comes as fire departments in Oregon faced the vaccine mandate deadline on Monday.

"What I've told people quite frankly is that they should know that the port is understaffing their fire department and if they have a medical emergency we really are asking for the general public, especially the doctors and the nurses," Portland Firefighters Association President Alan Ferschweiler said. "We hate to ask you to do this, but we want you to be proactive. If you see somebody in the terminal that's having an emergency or what you think it is, please don't wait because it could be 10, 12 minutes for a city crew to come out and help people."

Vaccine deadline: Clackamas County reports 100% compliance for fire department WARRENTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Monday marks the deadline for thousands to get vaccinated in Oregon under Governor Kate Brown's executive order.

The union represents both Portland Fire and Rescue and Portland Airport Fire and Rescue.

Ferschweiler said normally the small department within the port would have about 10 staff working each day. With 14 firefighters out, he says that brings it down to about six or seven.

"They won't do the emergency medical response; they won't do if you have a car fire in the parking lot out at the port or car wreck in front of the terminal," Ferschweiler said. "Now you're going to have to wait all this time for city engine crews and truck companies to come out and provide service."

He says all of the 14 port firefighters are not eligible to work because they were going through the process for an exemption, but he says they were denied exemptions. Ferschweiler is hoping the port will change its decision.

Kama Simonds with the Port of Portland released this statement in response to these concerns:

Portland Airport Fire & Rescue’s main charge is responding to incidents on the airfield. The airfield and the safety of traveling public will not be affected by 14 unvaccinated firefighters not being on duty. The airport will not lose service nor compromise response time to the PDX airfield. The City of Portland Fire has emergency response jurisdiction to the airport terminal, Cascade Station and properties surrounding the airport. Airport Fire provides initial response to PDX and provides mutual aid to the surrounding areas of the airport. Having 14 firefighters who are unable to work until vaccinated does impact Port Fire’s ability to offer mutual aid response to outside agencies including fire, EMS and water rescue responses.

The union said out of 700 firefighters within Portland Fire and Rescue, there are five to ten who are in the process of getting vaccinated right now. The rest of that 700 are in compliance and are either vaccinated or have an exemption. One person's status is unclear.