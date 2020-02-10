PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After 115 years of operation, the Concordia University - Portland campus will close.
The announcement was made Monday after a resolution was approved last week by the Board of Regents to close the university after the Spring 2020 academic semester.
University officials said the Board's decision came "after years of mounting financial challenges and a challenging and changing educational landscape."
“After much prayer and consideration of all options to continue Concordia University - Portland’s 115-year legacy, the Board of Regents concluded that the university’s current and projected enrollment and finances make it impossible to continue its educational mission,” said Interim President Dr. Thomas Ries. “We have come to the decision this is in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff and partners.”
The commencement ceremony on April 25 will be the last one at the Concordia University - Portland campus, and May 2 will be the last commencement ceremony for the Concordia University School of Law graduating class.
Officials said the university is in "active discussions with our accrediting bodies to provide our students the opportunity to continue their educational journey under the guidance of new institutions that fit their needs and can help faculty and staff transition to the next phase of their professional lives."
After the campus closes, the northeast Portland property will return to the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and one of the lenders, the Lutheran Church Extension Fund.
It is expected they will seek a buyer for the 24-acre campus property, according to officials.
Officials said more information will be released at a later time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
