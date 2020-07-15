PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A major project at the Portland International Airport has finished.
After two years of construction, the 830-foot Concourse E extension opened to travelers on Wednesday. The new concourse adds more local food, large art displays, and beautiful views of Mt. Hood to PDX.
"We were both commenting on how nice the light is and how great the view is," said Marc, who was traveling through PDX on Wednesday.
The concourse also adds six gates to the airport for Southwest Airlines.
"This is really the first new gate experience at PDX in 20 years. For us, it's a showcase for Southwest hospitality," said Brad Hawkins, spokesperson for Southwest Airlines.
The extension is part of PDXNext, a series of five large construction projects underway at the airport, which will cost in total about $2 billion.
Airport officials say it's all to improve the experience at PDX.
A reminder for people flying in or out of PDX anytime soon - make sure to pack a mask as they are required inside the airport and on flights.
