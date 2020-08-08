PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared an unlawful assembly on Friday night as hundreds of protesters threw concrete and rocks at officers in east side of Portland.
At around 9:30 p.m. a large group gathered at Laurelhurst Park and started marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building on 4735 East Burnside Street. The building is shared by the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. As they marched support vehicles escorted them and helped blocked traffic.
Group of protesters is marching away from Laurelhurst Park. Someone told me they’re headed to The Portland PD & Kelly building on E Burnside @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8JCoaYYDUM— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 8, 2020
Officers declared the unlawful assembly as soon as the group arrived at the Penumbra Kelly Building just before 10:00 p.m. Protesters began breaking pieces off the concrete pieces off a retaining wall at a nearby property and threw the pieces of concrete and rocks at officers. While others in the crowd shined lasers at officer’s faces.
Officers are having rocks and chunks of concrete thrown at them. Individuals in the crowd are shining lasers trying to blind officers. The sound truck is issuing warnings and directions to those participating in the unlawful assembly to disperse. (continued)— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 8, 2020
At around 12:00 a.m. people began launching hard boiled eggs, rocks and commercial grade fireworks at officers standing in the Kelly Building parking lot, according to police. One person was arrested for shining a laser at PPB’s air unit and another was detained for stepping on to the building’s premises wearing ballistic body armor.
Some protesters made their own spike strips by using pool noodles filled with nails and placing them on the roadway causing extensive damage to police vehicles, police said.
Around 1:00 a.m. Oregon State Patrol and PPB began dispersing the crowd east. Protesters continued to throw rocks, bottles and explosives at officers.
By 2:30 a.m. most of the crowd had left the area.
Police say 24 people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Those people include:
- Corbin, Joshua, 21, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest.
- Hilmeyer, Wesley, 33, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Foster, Keegan, 26, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer
- Lattes, Ben, 21, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer
- Nanpei, Nicholas, 35, of Portland, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer
- Cain, Liam, 35, of Oakland, CA, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Fredenburg, Drew, 20, of Portland, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest
- McKrackin, Aaron, 49, of Portland, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Resist Arrest
- Rushmore, Joseph, 35, of Tulsa, OK, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Thompson, Jesse, 25, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Myles, Rachel, 34, of Portland, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest
- Ochoa, Katrina, 29, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
- Crabb, Orion, 37, unknown residence, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Donnelly, Kristopher, 26, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Arellano, Michael, 32, of Portland, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
- Know, Jerome, 41, of Portland, Unlawful Directing of Light from a Laser Pointer, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Graham, Alexa, 33, of Portland, Unlawful Directing of Light from a Laser Pointer
- Jordan, Geoffrey, 38, unknown residence, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Anderson, Matthew, 31, unknown residence, Assault in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest
- Hubbard, Peyton, 19, unknown residence, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Klickman, Ethan, 28, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Paape, Brandon, 31, unknown residence, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
- Carneval, Dante, 23, unknown residence, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Berry, Richard, 30, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
No CS gas was used by Portland police.
