Conditions vary in the Gorge

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - Snow conditions in the Columbia River Gorge were different on Thursday evening depending on where you were located. In Troutdale the wind came in gusts, with not much accumulation in terms of snow.
Meanwhile further east down I-84 a semi-truck collided with a concrete median. Oregon State Police said that crash shut down the left lane going westbound. As drivers went further east from Multnomah Falls to Cascade Locks, conditions varied from snow in between the lanes to completely clear roadways.
One truck driver in Troutdale said he has seen worse conditions, but that people should still take it slow if they have to drive.
