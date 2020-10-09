ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) – A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at an elementary school in Estacada, the school district announced Thursday.
The Estacada School District said it was notified by Clackamas County Public Health of “a confirmed exposure of COVID-19” at River Mill Elementary School, located at 850 North Broadway Street.
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is now self-isolating at home and monitoring their symptoms, the school district said. To protect the patient’s privacy, the school district is not releasing any more information on them.
Everyone who came into close contact with the patient has been notified of their diagnosis and began the two-week self-isolation period on Thursday.
The school district said it understands concerns that will stem from the news of the positive case. It said it is working closely with CCPH to determine any additional steps to protect community health. So far, the following steps are in motion:
- Limited in-person instruction for grades pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade is canceled at both elementary schools – River Mill and Clackamas River – starting Friday.
- All elementary students will transition back to Comprehensive Distance Learning. Secondary level student instruction, grades 6 through 12, will continue as scheduled at this time.
- Additional cleaning and thorough disinfecting will occur at the elementary schools, and the buildings will be closed.
The school district said it will continue to provide details on building closures. It is encouraging the community to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing and good health hygiene habits. Anyone feeling ill or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should stay home, the school district said.
