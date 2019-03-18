MMR Vaccine Vial

The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine does not increase the risk of autism and does not trigger autism in children who are at risk, according to a new study of over 650,000 children.

 Wes Little/CNN

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington health officials have confirmed another case of measles, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Clark County up to 73.

Clark County Public Health also said it was investigating two suspected case.

No new possible exposure sites were identified.

For a complete list of possible exposure sites and times, visit the Public Health measles investigation webpage.

Health officials urge people who are not immune, have been exposed and have symptoms of measles to avoid immediately going to a medical office. Instead, call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.

For information about possible exposure sites in Oregon, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.