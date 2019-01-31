CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health announced Thursday afternoon that the measles outbreak in the area has reached 41 confirmed cases and 15 suspected cases.
Officials also reported a new possible exposure site has been identified: Minnehaha Elementary School, located at 2800 Northeast 54th Street in Vancouver.
The new possible exposure period took place during an after-school activity between 3:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17.
Officials are concerned about overlap between the possible exposure period and the end of the regular school day, so Clark County Public Health is requiring an exclusion of students and staff who do not have documented immunity to measles and were at the school at any time on Jan. 17. This exclusion will apply to schools, child care and other congregate settings.
A full list of exposure sites can be found here.
Below is the breakdown of the confirmed measles cases, according to Clark County Public Health:
• Age
o 1 to 10 years: 30 cases
o 11 to 18 years: 10 cases
o 19 to 29 years: one case
• Immunization status
o Unverified: four cases
o Unimmunized: 37 cases
• Hospitalization: one case
Anyone who has been at an exposure site and believes they have symptoms of measles is encouraged to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to avoid potentially exposing others in the waiting room. Clark County Public Health is urging people who believe they have symptoms of measles to not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments (unless experiencing a medical emergency) without calling in advance.
