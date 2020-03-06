PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Friday, Congressman Earl Blumenauer met with Asian American leaders in Portland to talk about how COVID-19 is impacting their community.
It was a roundtable discussion at Ocean City Seafood Restaurant. Blumenauer says he wanted to assure the Asian American community that they have his support.
“These are hardworking small business people that provide so much for the community, and we rely upon them, we depend upon them, we patronize their businesses, and it’s important for us to be there for them,” Blumenauer said.
HAPPENING NOW: @repblumenauer is meeting with Asian American business leaders in Portland to talk about the impact #COVIDー19 is having on their community. Many in the Asian American community say business is down due to #coronavirus fears @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/wQ9V6s7oY4— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) March 6, 2020
Many of the Asian American leaders at the meeting said coronavirus fears are impacting business. Ken Yu, who was at that meeting, is the owner of Wing Ming Herbs off 82nd Avenue.
He says he’s actually seen more people coming in for immune system boosting herbs in the last few days, but some are still afraid.
“We do have customers that don’t want to come in, they just call us on the phone, and also we have employees that they get so scared that they don’t want to come to work,” Yu said.
Some of those business leaders say it’s gotten so bad that events have been canceled, like celebration for the Chinese New Year, which brings in a lot of money.
Neil Lee is the president of the Oregon Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. He says this is serious for the Asian American community, in dealing with potential discrimination.
Lee feels people should not overreact right now.
“Xenophobia is very concerning, you know, this virus may have started in Wuhan, China, but you know, this COVID-19 knows no culture difference, no nationality, it doesn’t care about women, men, children or old people,” Yu said.
Lee also said the Asian American community isn’t typically outspoken, so they’re grateful for the congressman showing interest and hearing their concerns.
