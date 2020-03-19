PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portlanders who are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now find helpful resources in one place thanks to Congressman Earl Blumenauer.
Congressman Blumenauer released an extensive spreadsheet that includes all community resources for families dealing with the negative impacts of the pandemic.
"As public health and the local economy hang in the balance, I'm working to mitigate the challenges COVID-19 poses to the daily life of Oregonians," said Blumenauer. "This challenge will be conquered by collaboration and resourcefulness. Portlanders deserve to have an easy pathway toward services that will help them get back on track. We're all in this together."
The resources compiled in the Portland metro area are broken down into various categories:
• Food Access
• Shelters
• Utilities/Rent
• Resources for Businesses/Workers
• Resources for College Students
• State/City/County Resources
• Crisis Hotlines
• Health/Wellness/Fitness
• Volunteer/Donate
• Education
• Entertainment
To access the spreadsheet, click here.
In Oregon, call 211 from a cell phone, 503-222-5555 from a landline, text your zip code to 898211, or email help@211info.org to find services and answer your questions about COVID-19.
