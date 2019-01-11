PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland city, health, and education leaders broke ground on the construction of a new $104 million dollar building for Portland State University.
Mayor Ted Wheeler and leaders from PSU, PCC and OHSU kicked things off at the site on PSU’s downtown campus on Southwest Fourth and Montgomery.
The seven-story tower will house various facilities for local schools, hospitals, and city planners to use.
It will also feature a dental-clinic and low-cost mental health services for the public.
“This is unlike any other partnership that I have been engaged in,” Wheeler said. “(This project) will connect workforce development, educational and economic opportunity, and it’s going to serve all Portlanders.”
That price tag includes 51-million dollars in state bonds, approved by Governor Kate Brown.
The project is set to be completed by Fall 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
