PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We all remember the natural gas explosions that ripped through northwest Portland, destroying buildings and leaving several people hurt.
Now, two years later, the company found responsible for the devastation, is facing a stack of lawsuits.
Nine lawsuits in total, are seeking more than $13 million dollars from the company responsible for the blasts.
These lawsuits represent people who said they crawled out of buildings with glass in their backs, people thrown to the ground by the pure force of the explosion.
Most of these were filed just weeks ago, because after two years, the statute of limitations has expired.
A massive explosion on Oct. 19 left the heart of northwest Portland, unrecognizable. All because a one-inch natural gas line was ruptured by workers digging on the wrong side of the street.
Now, more than two years later, survivors, once in this rubble – some crawling out of buildings after being showered with glass are suing Loy Clark Pipeline, the company found responsible.
The suits represent insurance companies, business owners, a hair dresser, a natural gas investigator along with a dental hygienist and her patient.
Along with economic damages, many of the lawsuits state the plaintiffs suffered brain damage, PTSD, hearing-loss, concussions, headaches, cuts and bruises and some stating they have permanent damage.
"Boy, an apology, a heart-felt apology, I don’t know if it would go a long way but it would be something,” Jason Kundell said
Kundell is now on one of those nine lawsuits filed just weeks ago.
We spoke with him one year after the blast as he continued to recover.
"A lot of the emotions have come up in the last six months or something. Most of it is past and I imagine at some point it will be pretty closed, but it’s still a little fresh, I guess. The wound still feels a little sore,” he had said.
FOX 12 reached out to many people named in the lawsuits and no one wanted to comment.
A spokesperson with the Loy Clark Pipeline said the company settled nearly 90 percent of claims resulting from the blast.
