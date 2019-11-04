PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Burnside Bridge reopened Monday morning after two years of work.
Drivers, bus riders, bicyclists and pedestrians will notice a new layout as they go across the bridge.
Multnomah County and the Portland Bureau of Transportation developed the new striping plan, which includes a bus-only eastbound lane that starts at Southwest 2nd Avenue.
There’s also a 2-foot-wide buffer zone between bike and traffic lanes.
Project organizers said this will speed up buses and improve safety for everyone on the road.
Additional work has also been done since construction began in 2017, including repairs to the road surface, sidewalks, railings, bridge structure and electrical systems.
During the final closure over the weekend, crews removed traffic barricades and applied new striping.
In the next few months, crews will also install protective fencing along the edge of the Burnside Bridge above Interstate 5, but crews say that work will not require closures during peak travel hours.
