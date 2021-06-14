PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After more than 30 years of planning, construction crews will break ground Monday for a $27.5 million project on Southwest Capitol Highway.
The project is between Garden Home and Taylors Ferry roads, and work will also take place on some adjacent streets. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said it'll be under construction for 18 months.
PBOT says there will be new sidewalks and protected bike lanes, and they'll be improving stormwater management along with adding upgrades to the neighborhood water system. PBOT says the project will help prevent some flooding and erosion and make the area safer for drivers, as well as people walking, biking and taking public transit.
Funding for the project is provided by Fixing Our Streets, Transportation System Development Charges, the Bureau of Environmental Services, Oregon Lottery funds, and the Portland Water Bureau.
Construction crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and on some Saturdays. Northbound traffic and TriMet buses will remain on SW Capitol Highway throughout the project. There will be detours in place. For more information about the project, visit portland.gov/transportation/capitolhwy.
