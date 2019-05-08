KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Construction of the third Oregon location of a popular fast food chain is set to begin in June.
In-N-Out Burger officials confirmed to FOX 12 that the initial stages of construction of the Keizer location will begin early next month.
After construction begins, it will take about five to six months to build the restaurant and open it for business.
In-N-Out Burger officials did not have a potential opening date because it is still early in the process.
The new restaurant will be part of the Keizer Station shopping center located along Interstate 5 at Chemawa Road Northeast.
Oregon already has two In-N-Out Burger locations: Grants Pass and Medford.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.