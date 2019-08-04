Construction on TriMet's Lloyd MAX improvement project starts Sunday, expected to disrupt service for 2 weeks

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A reminder for MAX riders – you’ll need to make extra time for your commute for the next couple weeks.
Work for the Lloyd MAX improvement project starts Sunday. Crews will begin installing new track switches at the Rose Quarter Transit Center.
The two-week long closure is expected to impact every line in the system.
TriMet says it’s been working to mitigate the impact of the shutdown, by adding shuttles to bypass the closed Rose Quarter station.
However, delays are expected to reach 30 to 45 minutes on all lines.
TriMet says your best bet for avoiding problems will be to use their website to find which shuttle bus to take on your normal route.
They also encourage if you can, to bike, use a scooter, or walk instead.
