Construction program gives Salem high school students hands-on training in the trades

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - There’s no shortage of construction projects in Oregon right now. There is, however, a shortage of skilled laborers able to do the work.
But a program in Salem is giving kids hands-on training in the trades.
As students stake out a new property, they’re also staking out their future.
“I think it definitely gives me a head start over other people who want to go into the trades,” said senior Jacob Brown.
Brown is talking about the Residential Construction Program at the Salem-Keizer Career and Technical Education Center, or CTECH.
The program teaches junior and senior students in the district the specific skills they need to work in construction.
“I’ve always been interested in construction,” said Brown. “I like working with my hands a lot more than normal school.”
Students are currently getting ready to build a house. The new house will sit right by the one students in the program built last year.
Brown’s instructor, Ryan King, has worked in construction. He’s seen just how much a recent skilled labor shortage is affecting the industry.
“Everybody has tons of work they can be doing. They are only limited by how many people they can put on a job, so when you have this much growth in an industry and no one to do it, it can be catastrophic,” said King. “I mean, I can’t believe how hard it is to find people who want to do the work.”
But he said the group of students he has wants to do the work, even if they don’t plan on working in the construction industry.
“I right now want to go into the medical field, but I also want to learn these skills that I can use to work on my own home one day,” said senior Elaine Sept.
The money from the sold homes goes right back to the program.
“It’s given me life skills that I probably wouldn’t get at a regular high school, learning a lot of things and just these skills that I can use whenever I need them in the real world,” said Sept.
Real world skills that can ultimately have a stake in their future and possibly even the construction industry as a whole.
“I get to start so early on and I already will be able to know things and might get a higher position over others who are newer,” said Brown.
He continued, “If you have the opportunity to, then definitely do it. It’s a great program.”
All of the junior and senior students come from different Salem high schools in the district.
CTECH offers a variety of programs, including cosmetology and even drone technology and robotics.
