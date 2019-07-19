WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A section of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road in Washington County will be closed for a construction project starting early Monday morning.
The road will be closed to through traffic between Highway 30 and NW Old Cornelius Pass Road beginning at 3 a.m., according to transportation officials.
The closure will allow construction crews to perform safety improvements along the five-mile section of the road that runs through Multnomah County. The road is scheduled to reopen in late September.
While the road is closed to through traffic, access will be maintained for local residents and emergency services; other drivers may use alternative routes, as recommended by transportation officials:
- Cars and pickups: From Highway 30 take NW Newberry Road, NW Skyline Blvd. and NW Old Cornelius Pass Road to Washington County. A temporary traffic signal at NW Newberry Road will allow traffic to safely turn left onto Highway 30. Stop signs will be relocated along the detour route to create a free-flowing route.
- Trucks: From Highway 30 take I-405 south to Highway 26 west.
- Trucks carrying hazardous loads: These trucks cannot use the Highway 26 tunnel in Portland. The detour is longer, taking I-5 south to Highway 217 north to Highway 26 west.
