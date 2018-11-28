RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgefield police are investigating a suspected arson at a townhome construction site.
Clark County Fire and Rescue says the fire erupted just after midnight Wednesday morning off North Canyon Circle near North 32nd Avenue.
It’s all part of a new development currently under construction.
Chief John Nohr says it’s amazing the flames didn’t spread and catch all of the townhomes on fire because they’re so close and some are attached to each other.
Nohr says because the construction had no roof at the time of the fire, the heat escaped vertically; that coupled with the design of the townhome made it easier to contain the fire to just one building.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who lives up the street who says the fire was too close for comfort.
“If there was a serious fire, it could easily spread over here," Stephen Branch said. "And you know if it's happening at night, how are any of us going to know, it's not like there's an apartment complex here, we're stacked together like we're apartments but it's not a complex, so it's not like somebody can run out and pull the fire alarm. It's pretty frightening that someone's potentially starting a fire over there.”
There’s no word yet on the cost of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
