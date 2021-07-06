Construction underway on new behavioral health center in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new center to help people struggling with mental health and homelessness is under construction in downtown Portland right now. The center comes with a big price tag but some federal funds could be on the way.
While a lot of work still needs to be done, Multnomah County's new Behavioral Health Resource Center is coming along. On Tuesday, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury went inside the building, which is located at Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Oak Street, for a quick tour.
County commissioners approved the $26 million center earlier this year. To help fund it, Bonamici has requested $1.3 million in federal funds. She says they should know by the end of the month if it's approved.
The center will serve people struggling with mental health and homelessness.
"It's a great project that's going to serve the needs in the community and create some good jobs along the way," Bonamici said.
"On any given day, there will be about 150 individuals - people here utilizing the day space, as well as people utilizing emergency overnight shelter, and then some longer-term transitional housing," said Kafoury.
Kafoury also says people will be able to bring their possessions and their pets to the center.
The center will help get people connected to services that will help get them off the streets permanently. The county says each floor will serve a different purpose, from access to showers and laundry to peer-counseling, meal service and housing.
The Behavioral Health Resource Center is slated to open in 2022.
(1) comment
There are already services like this in Portland right now. Just more money flushed down the drain.
