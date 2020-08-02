Construction underway on Steel Bridge MAX improvements project

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Construction on the Steel Bridge is underway through Aug. 29.
The construction project is the largest MAX Improvements project to date and will affect all MAX riders. TriMet said riders should now plan for an additional 30 to 45 minutes for their commute when crossing over the Willamette River.
“It’s adding a half an hour and I forgot that today was the day so I’m going to be late to get to church,” said MAX rider Steven Bailey.
The bridge will also be closed to vehicles, but people can still bike or walk across the bridge. Trains will run on different schedules. Shuttle buses will take riders across the river but because of COVID-19, space is limited.
“I’ve spent half of my life on the bus getting from here to there, but it has to be done and that’s just the reality we face,” Bailey said.
Crews will be out doing construction 24 hours a day. They have already begun welding and grinding at both ends of the bridge. They will replace nearly 9,000 feet of rail, signal equipment and switches.
A major disruption to @trimet service starts today across the Steel Bridge. You can still bike or walk across. Trimet estimates regular service will resume Aug. 30. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/o7b281SIkf— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 2, 2020
“I’m neither a structural engineer nor have I had any privy to the work that has to be required, but I think it’s legitimate they say this repair needs to happen so it’s happening,” Bailey said.
The construction could be a headache for some, but others said they’d figure it out.
“I’m going to get around just fine. I’m always figuring ways out, you know?” said Sakaya Fon, another MAX rider.
TriMet said regular service is estimated to resume on August 30. They also encourage people to plan their trips online ahead of time at this link.
