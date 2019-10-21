WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Construction is underway to replace a condo building destroyed in a massive fire in Wilsonville nearly seven months ago.
The fire occurred in the Villebois community, where condominiums, apartments and row homes are densely packed together, firefighters said. The 3-story building was under construction when it caught fire in late March, with witnesses reporting flames up to 100 feet high.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors Monday who said they are happy about the new construction efforts. They say they know it will be awhile before the construction is complete, but say it’s better than looking at the charred remains.
Travis Moore lives near the construction site and says firefighters saved his home and many others earlier this year.
“I would say 15 more minutes and this place would have been on fire and a lot more damage would have happened,” Moore said. “Now, unfortunately, we have to go through another phase of construction, but once it’s done, it will be great. I’m looking forward to it being completed.”
Other neighbors wonder why there haven’t been any arrests or updates in the case.
“It would be really nice if they could get to the bottom of it, because we wouldn’t want it to happen again,” Vivian Perry said.
Perry says she didn’t live in the neighborhood when the fire occurred, but says she would like to see justice for her neighbors.
“The people we’ve met since we moved here were devastated and horrified by it,” Perry said. “And who wouldn’t be?”
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it doesn’t have any updates on the investigation. Previously, they said the fire was started by a person, but couldn’t call it arson because the didn’t know the person’s intent.
Some neighbors say they just hope it was an unfortunate accident, and say they’re ready for the neighborhood to be complete.
Construction has begun on the Wilsonville condominium building that burned down in Villebois nearly 7 months ago. Neighbors say they’re glad it’s being built again, but some are frustrated by the lack of updates from authorities. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nGuiObVwdo— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) October 21, 2019
FOX 12 has reached out to Polygon, the construction company behind the condos, to find out what they’re doing different to make sure a fire like this doesn’t happen again. The company Monday did not respond.
