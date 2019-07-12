GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - An elderly woman and two young children were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from a burning home in Gresham.
At around 7:13 a.m., firefighters responded to the report of a house fire in the 3900 block of Southwest 5th Drive.
Firefighters told FOX 12 that when they arrived to the scene, they found the home filled with smoke and the fire was pushing toward the front of the house.
The blaze reportedly started in a back bedroom.
According to firefighters, three nearby construction workers pulled the woman and two children out of the home.
#BREAKING @GreshamFire on scene of a house fire where a woman and two young children suffered burns. We talked to three construction workers who became heroes today by going in and saving the family. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/wI3CPH2GJl— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) July 12, 2019
FOX 12 spoke with one of the construction workers who helped with the rescue.
"I was standing down on my machine down there and we saw all the smoke coming up and we assumed it was just another one of the machines blowing smoke," said Jason Steffey. "I heard somebody yell fire, so I jumped off and started running up here, and when I got up here somebody else said there's people inside. I saw a kid running by in the hallway there, so I ran in and grabbed him, and then my dad went in to see if there was anyone else. So he ran in and saw the lady and the other kids, so he grabbed them and pulled them out."
The woman and children reportedly suffered burns and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Steffey said his dad was being check for minor smoke inhalation. He said the smoke was about knee high in the house.
"It was black. You couldn't see anything," Steffey said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
