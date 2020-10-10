(KPTV) – Firefighters continue to make progress on the Beachie Creek and Riverside Fires.
As of Saturday, the Beachie Creek Fire is at 71 percent containment. The fire that began on Aug. 16 has burned approximately 193,556 acres.
Currently there are 236 personnel fighting the fire.
Firefighters responded to four more 911 calls for smoke on Friday, according to the U.S Forest Service. An aircraft flew over area of concentrated heat within the Bull of the Woods Wilderness and reported no significant growth.
A detailed map of evacuations areas in Marion County can be found at this link.
The Riverside Fire is at 61 percent containment and has burned about 138,054 acres. The fire started on Sept. 8 and is human caused.
There are currently 217 personnel assigned to the fire.
The U.S. Forest said it is completing fire suppression repair work within the fire area while still patrolling the line for hot spots. Portland General Electric continued to work on repairing destroyed power lines.
Currently, there are no evacuations in effect for Clackamas County.
