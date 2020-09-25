MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Continued hard work by firefighters and recent rainfall has helped increase containment of the Beachie Creek Fire.
Containment for the wildfire, which was first reported on Aug. 16 about two miles south of Jawbone Flats, is now at 52 percent. This is a three percent increase from Thursday.
There was no new fire growth reported from Thursday to Friday morning. The wildfire has now burned about 192,838 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service said the fire received an inch of rain on Thursday over the north and west perimeters. Soaking rains are forecasted for Friday which will help minimize fire activity.
On Friday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office lowered evacuation levels in several areas, including Detroit, Idanha and Elkhorn.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will use pilot cars to lead people through the closed sections of Highway 22E between Gates and Detroit to allow people access to the cities of Detroit and Idanha.
Pilot cars guiding residents between Gates and Detroit will be limited to the following daily schedule:
- 9 a.m. – Pilot car departs Gates to Detroit
- 11 a.m. – Pilot car returns from Detroit to Gates
- 1 p.m. – Pilot car departs Gates to Detroit
- 5 p.m. – Pilot car returns from Detroit to Gates
The following evacuation levels remain in effect:
Level 3 – Go Now
- Breitenbush
- Crooked Finger Rd south of the cattle guard
Level 2 – Get Set
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Highway 22E between mile post 33 to 56.2, west of Cooper’s Ridge Road
Level 1 – Be Ready
- Mill City
- Gates
- Lyons
- Mehama
A detailed map of the evacuation zones can be found here.
The cause of the Beachie Creek Fire is unknown and under investigation.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.