(KPTV) - Crews continue to make progress on a wildfire burning in the Santiam Canyon.
As of Wednesday morning, the Beachie Creek Fire is 62 percent contained. The fire was previously reported at 59 percent contained.
The fire, which began on Aug. 16, has burned about 193,453 acres.
Currently, there are 194 personnel assigned to fighting the fire.
The U.S. Forest Service said most of the fire activity is reported on the eastern perimeter around Dead Horse Mountain near Bull of the Woods Wilderness.
On Wednesday, helicopters will be delivering water drops and completing reconnaissance missions, while firefighters continue to extinguish heat detected along Highway 22, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Evacuation levels remain unchanged for the Beachie Creek Fire. The following evacuation levels are in place:
- Breitenbush Hot Springs: Level 3 “GO NOW”
- Detroit, Idanha, Hwy. 22 east of Detroit Dam to milepost 56, and Opal Creek Wilderness/Jawbone Flats: Level 2 “BE SET”
- Elkhorn, Gates east of Gates Hill Road, and Hwy. 22 from Gates Hill Road east to Detroit: Level 1 “BE READY”
A detailed map of evacuations areas in Marion County can be found at this link.
The Riverside Fire remains 57 percent contained and has burned about 138,004 acres. The fire started on Sept. 8 and is human-caused.
There are currently 326 personnel assigned to the Riverside Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service said crews will continue working south along the western flank of the fire looking for heat sources near the fireline, while heavy equipment and other crews continue clearing debris from roadside ditches and culverts and repairing damage to roads.
Currently, there are no evacuations in effect for Clackamas County.
