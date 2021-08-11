KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A massive wildfire that has been burning in Klamath and Lake counties for more than a month is now 98 percent contained.
As of Wednesday morning, the Bootleg Fire was estimated to be about 413,765 acres, which is about 647 square miles. Officials have not reported any new growth for more than a week. Lightning caused the fire to start on July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
There are currently 588 personnel assigned to the fire. Officials said crews continue to patrol and monitor for hot spots while also disassembling pumps and hoses and backhaul suppression equipment and supplies to get them back to warehouses to be cleaned and repacked and ready to deploy on other fires where needed. Firefighters are also mopping up the Walrus and Yainax fires, which are burning south of the Bootleg Fire. The Walrus Fire is 90 percent contained and estimated at 75 acres, while the Yainax Fire is about 84 acres in size and 70 percent contained.
All evacuations for the Bootleg Fire in Klamath and Lake counties were lifted at noon on Monday. The fire destroyed 161 homes and damaged 16 others. Officials said 247 other buildings were also destroyed.
For weeks, the Bootleg Fire was the largest fire burning in the United States. The wildfire was surpassed in acreage by the Dixie Fire last week. The Dixie Fire, which is burning in northern California on Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Lassen Volcanic National Park, and in four counties: Butte, Lassen, Plumas, and Tehama, has burned more than 500,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.
