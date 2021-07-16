Containment of Grandview Fire increases to 20 percent, no new growth reported

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Low temperatures and higher humidity helped reduce activity on the Grandview Fire overnight, officials said Friday.
The fire, which has been burning on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland since July 11, is now 20 percent contained. No new growth was reported Friday, and the fire remains at 5,971 acres. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Better weather conditions on Friday will help crews continue to build and strengthen containment lines. Officials said two Oregon National Guard helicopters will support ground crews. In total, 822 personnel are assigned to the fire.
Evacuation notices have been issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. A map of the evacuations can be found here. About 397 structures are being threatened by the Grandview Fire, but no structures have been lost.
