DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters have continued to make good progress on a wildfire burning northeast of Sisters over the weekend.
As of Monday morning, the Grandview Fire was estimated to be 6,032 acres and is 57 percent contained. Officials reported Friday the fire was about 20 percent contained. The wildfire was first reported on July 11 on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland. The cause remains under investigation.
Crews will continue to reinforce and improve existing control lines on Monday, as well as mop-up around structures and roadways. Over the weekend, two Oregon National Guard helicopters helped support ground crews. In total, 619 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.
Evacuation notices have been issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. A map of the evacuations can be found here. About 397 structures are being threatened by the Grandview Fire, but no structures have been lost.
