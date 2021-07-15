LYLE, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters have made major progress on a wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge on the Washington side.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Lyle Hill Fire has burned 135 acres and is 40 percent contained. Officials previously said the fire was estimated at 300 acres. The wildfire was first reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday just northeast of Lyle in Klickitat County. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Officials initially said the fire was threatening a power sub-station and several primary residences. No structures have been lost. A Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation order was issued for the areas along Centerville Highway from milepost 2 towards milepost 4.5 at the intersection of Thanksgiving Lane and Alder Springs Road.
No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported. A total of 100 personnel are assigned to the Lyle Hill Fire. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the area until 11 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.