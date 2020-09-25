CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Heavy rainfall is helping crews gain control of the Riverside Fire burning near Estacada.
As of Friday morning, the Riverside Fire is 34 percent contained.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire grew only two acres between Wednesday and Friday morning. The wildfire has now burned about 138,029 acres.
In total, 632 are currently assigned to fighting the fire.
The U.S. Forest Service said forecasted rainfall will help moderate fire behavior, especially in open areas where grass and brush are the primary vegetation, but it will not put the fire out. Officials say the fire will continue to smolder under the tree canopy in logs and stumps.
During the cooler and wet weather, firefighters have been searching out and extinguishing hot spots close to the fire perimeter.
The U.S. Forest Service said crews and heavy equipment will continue to expand and strengthen containment lines along Abbott Road and elsewhere. Trees weakened by the fire will be felled to improve safety for crews and the public.
Current evacuation levels can be found here.
The Riverside Fire has been determined to be human-caused.
